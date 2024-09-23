ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ORIX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

