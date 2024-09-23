American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.65% of Safe Bulkers worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

