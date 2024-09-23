American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.3 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

