Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $8,014,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $118,538.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,450 shares of company stock worth $990,251. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

