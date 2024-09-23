American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,845 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 166,543 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $110.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.