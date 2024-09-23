American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,981,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,188 shares of company stock worth $3,998,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

