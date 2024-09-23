American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.52 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,106 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

