American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.44% of Ultra Clean worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $546,080.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,513.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ultra Clean news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $546,080.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.50 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

