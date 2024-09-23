American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Flex by 623.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.