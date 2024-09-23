American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE AMBC opened at $11.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

