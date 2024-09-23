VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.72% of VTEX worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 23.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 315,507 shares during the period. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

