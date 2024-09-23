American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,255 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 168.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

