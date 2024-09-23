American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 82,087 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 129.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 165.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 473,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.31 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

