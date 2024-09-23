Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 347,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 71,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $228.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

