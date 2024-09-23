Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 16.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.20 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.