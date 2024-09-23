NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.
NantHealth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.