NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

