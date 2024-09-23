Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $18.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tronox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

