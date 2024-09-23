StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

