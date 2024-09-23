Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
APWC opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
