Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) & Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Head to Head Contrast

Prime Medicine and Scilex are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and Scilex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $591,000.00 777.87 -$198.13 million ($2.17) -1.76 Scilex $50.83 million 3.56 -$114.33 million ($1.31) -0.76

Scilex has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scilex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -106.30% -81.24% Scilex -233.88% N/A -111.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Prime Medicine and Scilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Medicine and Scilex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 1 9 0 2.90 Scilex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Prime Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 268.44%. Scilex has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 700.00%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Volatility & Risk

Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

