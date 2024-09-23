monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $280.17 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $281.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.29, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,754,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.