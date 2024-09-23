Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 215,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 131,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,704,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $2,043,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

