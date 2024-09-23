Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.