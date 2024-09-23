Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
