Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

