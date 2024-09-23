China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.