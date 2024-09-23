StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, September 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
