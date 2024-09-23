Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.