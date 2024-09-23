Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Euro Tech stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
About Euro Tech
