Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

CTSO opened at $1.55 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

