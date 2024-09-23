Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Up 10.1 %
Marchex stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.97.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
