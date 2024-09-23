Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
