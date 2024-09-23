Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

