StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

