NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.84 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

