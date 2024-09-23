StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

