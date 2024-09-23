Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.88. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

