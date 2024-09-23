Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.30. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

