StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.1 %
NAII opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Natural Alternatives International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.