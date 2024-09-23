StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.1 %

NAII opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.