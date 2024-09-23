BioLargo (BLGO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Volatility & Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1250 1568 44 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioLargo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 15.66%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.85 billion $211.64 million 66.88

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.