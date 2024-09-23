RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
