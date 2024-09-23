SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.97.
About SeaChange International
