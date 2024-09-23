Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

