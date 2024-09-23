Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.