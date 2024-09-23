Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Stock Down 11.2 %

Reading International stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

