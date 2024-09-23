Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

RVNC stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $606.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.