Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.90 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

