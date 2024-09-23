StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.66. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

