Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $441,152.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
