UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 3.7 %
UTSI opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.79.
About UTStarcom
