StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

