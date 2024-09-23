ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 93,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

