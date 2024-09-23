Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
