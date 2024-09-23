Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everi

Everi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 4.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.